When they are on their A-game, the East Marion Eagles are arguably the best team in Class 2A. In the first round of the playoffs Saturday, they delivered their A-game and arguably the best perimeter shooting game in school history as they coasted to a lopsided victory over Mize at home.

The Eagles (13-2) knocked down 11 threes with Cameron Walker and Jacob Johnson splashing four apiece as East Marion topped the Bulldogs 79-38.

“They were outmatched and decided to pack it in (the paint) and dare us to shoot,” head coach Calvin Brown said. “It was a great game plan, and if some of those shots don’t fall early, they would have had a chance to control the tempo and keep the ball out of our hands. But we were able to knock them down, gain some confidence and speed the game up from there.”

Brown added that while the Eagles know their strengths are “getting footprints in the paint and handprints on the backboard,” the 3-point shot has become such a huge part of modern basketball and can open an offense up to be more versatile.

Walker put up a season-high 20 points on just 10 shots, while Caleb Rawls stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists without committing a turnover. Johnson had 12 points strictly off 3-pointers, and Vashon Sims had four points, seven rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists.

The best part about the win to Brown was a lot of the guys who practice hard day in and day out and haven’t had the chance to play a lot of minutes got some run in the second half. Usually during the non-district and holiday games, Brown experiments with his lineups, but with the pandemic the Eagles only played four games before the district slate began.

“That cost a lot of people some playing time, especially from a developmental standpoint. We were really happy to get some guys on the floor that deserved it, and they took advantage of it. Our young guys really looked good,” he said.

As of press time Tuesday afternoon, the Eagles didn’t know who their second-round opponent was going to be. Bogue Chitto and Scott Central were slated to tip off Tuesday night (results unavailable), and Brown said he expected to be playing Scott Central Thursday in the second round.

The way the bracket shakes out, the most likely third-round opponent for the Eagles would be Bay Springs on the road Saturday. When two No. 1 seeds match up, as would be the case with Bay Springs and East Marion, the team from the region with the lower number hosts the game. Because East Marion is in Region 8, which is the highest number in the bracket, it would be the road team.

“To win it all, we’re going to have to basically win four state championships. The 2A field is very impressive,” Brown said. “In terms of rankings, publicity and notoriety, St. Patrick, Bay Springs, New Site — those names are floating around — but there’s Heidelberg, Newton, Scott Central, Coahoma County and even North Forrest are all capable of winning a playoff game against a team that, on paper, is supposed to be better than them. We know the road is tough, but we’re excited about the opportunity.”

The fourth round, which would be the semifinals, will be hosted at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, as will the championship.

Brown said the senior class, which includes Rawls, Sims, Walker, Carlos Stubbs and Jarvas Williams who were sophomores when the Eagles won state two years ago, is chasing legacy.

“They were part of the groundbreaking state championship, so now to carve out their own legacy they need some new challenges,” he said. “They need to be able to say they did some things that other people weren’t able to or haven’t done yet. Winning big games on the road is an opportunity for them to build on their legacy.”