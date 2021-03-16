If you’re not familiar with how special of a ball player Columbia senior Kacey Stampley is, it’s time to get acquainted. What the Southwest Mississippi Community College signee has done through eight games is not just unprecedented; it’s other worldly and of epic proportions.

Marion County was blessed to witness Columbia Academy alum Slade Wilks’ greatness for five years, and had his senior year not been cut short, he would have finished his career as the most prolific power hitter to ever take the field in Mississippi. But what Stampley is doing at the plate and in the circle pitching might be even more impressive, and she has become a must-see athlete.

In 23 at-bats this season — granted, it’s still a small sample size — Stampley is batting .826 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 RBI. That’s 11 extra-base hits for a 1.695 slugging percentage. And that’s not to mention she’s drawn five walks and struck out just once, giving her a .857 on-base percentage and an absolutely absurd 2.553 on-base plus slugging percentage. To put those numbers in perspective, her .826 average is second-best in the entire country, her .857 on-base percentage is tied for second and her 1.695 slugging percentage is seventh.

“She works really hard and is really good at her craft,” head coach Greg Arnold said. “She takes a lot of pride in her hitting, works really hard at it and the results are what you see.”

Arnold said if Stampley stays healthy and keeps producing the way she has in high school at Southwest, there’s no doubt she will end up at a Division I school.

“Stampley is a special player, with the bat and with the ball (in the circle),” West Marion head coach Mike McMullin said.

She has been just as impressive in the circle for the Lady Wildcats with a 6-1 record — throwing complete games in all seven of her starts, including two shutouts — 1.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Stampley’s dominance was on full display March 12 on senior night in a 15-0 win over Salem that lasted just three innings because of the run rule. She homered, tripled and singled in her three at-bats — finishing just a single shy of the cycle — and drove in five runs. And just to top it off, she struck out seven batters and allowed just one hit without walking anyone in three scoreless innings in the circle.

As impressive as Stampley was, her teammates were just as good against Salem. Meagan Arnold drove in four runs with a pair of singles, Marlee Williamson plated a pair with a single, Jessica Baker had two base knocks and Carla Herrington (double), Leah Nolan and Madelyn Williamson each had hits.

“We played well. There’s not much else to say on that one,” Arnold joked.

Columbia played at OLA Friday and will play host to OLA Saturday to begin Region 8-3A play.

“I feel good about our chances to compete for a district championship,” Arnold said. “I think if we can stay healthy and keep doing what we’re doing, we’ll be just fine. We still have to keep getting better both offensively and defensively. I’d like to see one through nine be really solid and be really hard to handle for other teams, and I think we’ve got that potential.”

The Lady Wildcats will play at Seminary Monday and host the Lady Bulldogs Thursday. The Thursday game against Seminary will be a “pink out,” with the Lady Wildcats honoring all cancer survivors prior to the game.