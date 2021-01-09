State Treasurer David McRae today appointed Max Yates of Ridgeland, Mayor Sally Garland of Crystal Springs, Harrison County Supervisor Connie Rockco of Biloxi, and Art Stevens of Jackson to the Mississippi Public Funds Guaranty Board.

“The most fundamental responsibility of the State Treasury is to protect public funds,” said Treasurer McRae. “Members of the Guaranty Board play a critical role in this mission. I appreciate the willingness of Mr. Yates, Mayor Garland, Supervisor Rockco, and Mr. Stevens to serve and look forward to working collaboratively with them to keep your taxpayer dollars safe.”

Background on the Mississippi Public Funds Guaranty Board

Throughout the state, government entities are able to conveniently and safely deposit public funds at local bank branches and credit unions. If a bank or credit union wants to provide such services for governments, they must be approved as a Qualified State Depository and are thereby required to pledge collateral to protect the public’s money. The Guaranty Board oversees Mississippi’s Qualified State Depositories. Click here for more information or a list of Qualified State Depositories.