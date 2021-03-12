Three weeks into the season, three seniors have been the driving force behind the Columbia Lady Wildcats playing like a true contender in Class 3A.

Kacey Stampley, Leah Nolan and Madalynn Williamson have been mashing at the dish through seven games, each batting above .500. Stampley has been a force as the anchor of Columbia’s lineup, hitting a gaudy .800 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBI, and to top it off she’s drawn five walks in 25 plate appearances. Nolan has been a key cog as well, hitting .600 with two doubles, a homer, 7 RBI and 13 runs scored. Madalynn Williamson has been just as scorching in the batter’s box with a .529 average, a double, a homer and 8 RBI.

“They’re really swinging it well,” head coach Greg Arnold said. “The first four are pretty tough (for opponents).”

To add to that talented trio, freshman Marlee Williamson is hitting .391 and freshman Kaylee Stringer had 10 RBI with a .348 average. While leadoff batter Jalasia Everett’s average is at the Mendoza line at .200, she’s walked nine times for a .448 on-base percentage with 12 runs scored and a team-high four stolen bases.

Arnold added, though, that despite the gaudy numbers, the Lady Wildcats have a tendency to do a lot of their damage in the early innings then go cold late in games. He said that’s something they really need to work on.

Columbia (6-1) remained unbeaten March 4 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Bogue Chitto 9-7 at home. Stampley doubled, tripled, ripped two singles and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Wildcats. Jessica Baker singled three times, while Marlee Williamson and Nolan had two hits apiece and Stringer had 3 RBI. Stampley got the win in the circle, striking out 13 and allowing two earned runs in seven innings.

The next night at Wesson, Madalynn Williamson’s fourth-inning grand slam put Columbia up for good in a 9-7 victory. Stampley also homered and struck out 14 batters in a complete game win, allowing four earned runs.

Columbia lost for the first time this year Monday at Sumrall, who used four sixth-inning runs to pull away for an 11-9 victory. Madalynn Williamson, Stampley (two doubles) and Nolan (double) each had three hits and 2 RBI to lead the offense. Stampley took the loss, but it was six defensive errors that did the damage. Six of Sumrall’s runs were unearned as Stampley struck out in six innings.

Arnold said overall Columbia’s defense has played pretty well and that it’s to be expected to have an off night, especially after losing most of last season and all the reps that would have went with it.

“We’re practicing every day to get better with the little things. It’s just nice to get back rolling after Covid,” he said.

As long as they can stay healthy and Covid free, Arnold said the Lady Wildcats have as good a chance as any to compete for the state championship this year.

The Lady Wildcats played host to Magee Thursday and Salem Friday, but results were unavailable at press time. They will play at Purvis Saturday and take on Bogue Chitto in a rematch Monday.