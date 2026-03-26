Mississippi Public Broadcasting is hoping people looking for expert appraisals of their treasures will bring them to MPB’s Mississippi Antique Showcase April 17 and 18 in Stoneville.

The event will be filmed for a series that MPB will air in the fall.

The showcase will take place from 1-6 p.m. April 17 and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18 at the The Capps Entrepreneurial Center at MSU Delta Research and Extension Center.

Professional appraisers are coming to do the research and appraise antiques, attic treasures, estate sale finds and family heirlooms that people bring to the event, MPB announced in a press release.

Visit www.mpbonline.org or call 844-874-6874 to get a ticket. Appraisal reservations are $100, and observation tickets are $60.

The event and tickets will include food and cocktails, along with a 1-year membership to MPB including PBS Passport access.