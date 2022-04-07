The Marion County Sheriff's Office is still making drug arrests even after the 420 initiative has ended.

Johnauh Marquise Myers, 26, of Prentiss was stopped around 9:29 p.m. on April 26 at a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Mississippi 43 and Old River Road.

Myers was found to have over 100 grams of marijuana, scales and bagging materials. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute, driving with a suspended license, no proof of liability insurance, contempt of court, DUI and careless driving.