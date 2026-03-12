On Feb. 11, the Marion County Carl Loftin Career and Technology Center proudly hosted its annual induction ceremony for the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). The chapter is led by co-sponsors Amy Baughman, Debbie Brumfield and Melissa Taylor, who continue to support and recognize student excellence in career and technical education. NTHS includes front row, from left, Leah Ryals, Bobby McDonald, Preston Anderton, Aliyah Graham, Kennedy Magee, Carlos Cerero, Reginae Brent, Destiny Sutton, Maliyah Ruffin, Khloe Rawls, Audalynn Pittman and Aiyanna McLin; middle row, Ta’Nija Nelson, Kaclee Moody, Savanna Letchworth, Harley Herring, Ny’lasia Green, Paisley Courtney, Taylor Breland, Anajai Allen, Kirsten Brister, Keltey Whaley, Hannah Verucchi, Kadience McRaney, Bailey Langston and Kamryn Thornhill; back row,Taleiya Haynes, Wesley Venable, Caydence Smith, Austin Para, Armani Murphy, Isaac Hickman, Luke Crain, Hayden Cody, Caydence Bourn, Dessa Kennedy, Lucy Hurst, Kaitlyn Hester, Janice Burks, Kayden Barnes and Will Thomas. Not pictured: JaQuez Hathorn, Caiden Hooker, Matthew Jackson, Taleiah Kendricks, Hunter Miley, Skyler McDaniel, Mariyah Pittman, Delmar Rawls, Auriel Thornhill, Addison Walters and Brooke Yawn.