Below is an opinion column by Sid Salter:

Policymakers, bureaucrats, and consultants are trained to view AI outputs skeptically, but voters are expected to use the same tools without help.

Mississippi has wrestled with challenging questions before about who we trust to make life‑and‑death decisions. In the death‑penalty era of the late 20th century, the U.S. Supreme Court interrupted executions in Mississippi and across the South, troubled by jury instructions allowing executions if a crime was deemed “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

The 1988 case Maynard v. Cartwright and the subsequent 1990 case Clemons v. Mississippi set in motion a spate of retrials of Death Row inmates in Mississippi based on the premise that they were convicted under jury instructions that used the language “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel” that the high court ruled were too vague to be understood by the average juror.

Vagueness, the Court said, invited arbitrariness. Mississippi juries, it seemed, could not be trusted to define moral gravity on their own.

Fast‑forward several decades, and we arrive at a new, eerily familiar crossroads. Mississippi voters will head toward another set of statewide elections in 2027, traveling through an information landscape unlike any the state has ever known. The looming question is a descendant of that earlier one: Are Mississippi voters now smart enough—or sufficiently intellectually equipped—to tell the difference between real political discourse and that generated by artificial intelligence?

Experts are careful with their language here. Despite dire predictions, generative AI did not decide the 2024 federal elections in Mississippi or anywhere else, a conclusion shared across ideological lines. But that misses the point. AI did not have to win elections outright to matter. What it has already done is make democratic judgment harder.

The more centrist Brookings Institution concluded that while AI has not yet “flipped” elections, it has fundamentally weakened the informational environment, eroded trust and increased voter uncertainty through deepfakes, synthetic video, and automated disinformation. That erosion, Brookings warns, is cumulative. It grows election cycle by election cycle.

The liberal‑leaning Brennan Center for Justice reaches a similar conclusion. It finds that AI’s greatest danger is not mass persuasion but mass confusion—making it harder for voters to know what is real, what is parody, and what is manipulated. When everything can be faked, voters may retreat not into better skepticism but into blanket cynicism.

Mississippi should recognize that dynamic. Ours is a state with deep traditions of face‑to‑face politics—church gatherings, county fair political speeches, and courthouse conversations. AI threatens not by replacing those traditions but by counterfeiting them. A synthetic video of a candidate “saying” something inflammatory can travel faster than any courthouse correction, especially in a low‑turnout primary.

Meanwhile, in the quieter back rooms of governance, AI is already reshaping policy in ways voters rarely see. RAND Corporation research shows AI-driven policymaking tools are now being used to model legislation, test budget trade-offs, and assess criminal justice outcomes with far greater speed and technical rigor than human staff alone could muster.

In short, AI is already trusted with Mississippi‑style governance long before it is trusted with Mississippi‑style elections.

Policymakers, bureaucrats, and consultants are trained to view AI outputs skeptically, but voters are expected to use the same tools without help. That was exactly the concern of the Supreme Court in those old death penalty cases: not that jurors were uneducated, but that the system burdened them with too much interpretation without proper guidance.

In 2024, Stanford and the University of Chicago’s joint election research echoed that concern. Their scholars conclude that AI’s persuasive power is often overstated, but its ability to accelerate the spread of misinformation at decisive moments—early voting windows, post-debate cycles—remains a serious risk.

So, what does this mean for Mississippi in 2027?

It means we should stop asking whether Mississippi voters are “smart enough” and start asking whether we are being fair enough. The old death‑penalty cases taught us that democracy fails when citizens are asked to judge without clear standards.

Mississippi does not need to distrust its voters. It needs to equip them—through disclosure laws, media literacy, rapid-response journalism, and, yes, a dose of old-fashioned Mississippi common sense.

Because if “heinous, atrocious, and cruel” once proved too vague to determine a man’s fate, then “real or fake” may soon prove too vague to determine our own.

And that is a sentence no Mississippi voter should have to live with.

-- Article credit to Sid Salter for the Magnolia Tribune --