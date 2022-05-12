When small children and the story of the three little pigs are combined, the result is nothing but fun.

Columbia Primary School Pre-K students, under the direction of Sherri Turnage, presented The Three Piggy Opera on April 28.

The house was packed with supporters as the children gave an awesome performance.

There were only a couple of children who got stage fright and began to cry. Overall, everyone played their parts perfectly.

The singers, comprised of most of the children, wore pink t-shirts designed by Jenny Maul, pink paper plate faces with ears and had pink painted noses. They sang the entire story along with narration provided by Keleigh Oglesbee.

The three little pigs, dressed in the cutest costumes, were played by Annie Magee Gerald, Corrie Ball and Nolan Hollins. The building material peddlers were right on point and were played by Blaine Baughman, Ian George and Connor Hilburn.

The big hit of the show was the Big Bad Wolf. Malcolm Patrick gave the performance his all as he rubbed his tummy and stomped around ominously as the classes sang "Wolf's Song" and "Wolf's Huff Song." He was egged on by the attention of the audience.

In the end, teachers and Turnage could not have asked for more from the children as they did a great job, especially considering their young ages.