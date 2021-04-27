Alice Prine Broom

83, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Faithway Baptist Church for Alice Prine Broom, 83, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, April 20, at her residence. Burial followed in Faithway Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Joe Lott and Bro. Brent Robbins officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, at Faithway Baptist Church.

She was a homemaker and a member of Faithway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Hershell Broom; son, Joey Broom; parents, Leroy Prine and Edna Randall Prine; sisters, Meryl Hollis and Rita Prine, and brother, Wayne Prine.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Lott (Joe) of Hattiesburg; three sons, Sidney Broom (Debra) and Mark Broom (Dianne), both of Columbia, and Rodney Broom (Jeriann) of Florence; seven grandchildren, Dewayne Broom, Brittlee Broom, Cory Broom, Hayley Blansett, Lauren Gerlach, Cade Lott and Christa Lott, and nine great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Jet Broom, Rance Broom, Tim Broom, Cade Lott, Allen Cox, Sammy Broom, Clay Burge and Stewart Walley.

Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia was entrusted with arrangements.