Catherine Earline McIntosh

73, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Catherine Earline McIntosh, 73, of Foxworth, who died on Monday, May 24. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Earl Lane Turnage officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was born and raised in Marion County. Those who knew her remember her outgoing personality. She loved driving, visiting with friends and family and cooking. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She spent many years working at East Marion Elementary School. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Pittman; parents, Sexton and Hattie Lucille Holmes Little, and one son, Marvin Ray Pittman.

Survivors include her four sons, Mark Pittman of Foxworth, Marshall Pittman (Kim) of Kokomo, Mike Pittman (Tina) of Columbia and Raymond Pittman (Tonya) of Sumrall; three daughters, Lisa Faye Pittman of Covington, La., Theresa Cox (Jolly) of Kokomo and Melissa Ann Pittman Turnage (Billy) of Foxworth; two brothers, James Little and Warner Little, both of Columbia; two sisters, Patricia Cook of Columbia and Shelby Jean Martin of Sandy Hook; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Timothy Wheat, Jolly Cox, Donald Sawin, Bailey Pittman, Lavelle Lowery and Kyle Morris. Honorary pallbearer was Gavin McRaney.

