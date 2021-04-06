Johnny Charles Burkett

68, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Goss Baptist Church for Johnny Charles Burkett, 68, of Columbia, who died peacefully on Sunday, March28, with his family by his side. Burial followed in Society Hill Cemetery. Rev. Mark McArthur officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Goss Baptist Church.

He was born in Paducah, Kentucky and was raised in Bogalusa, Louisiana where he graduated from Bogalusa High School. Johnny has been a resident of Columbia for the past 49 years and worked for 42 years as the owner/operator of Burkett’s Corner where he was well known for his boiled crawfish and his boiled peanuts. Johnny served his Lord and his community through his membership at Goss Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and gardening; but, loved the time spent with his grandbabies. He was a loving husband, father, and papa who was devoted to his family. Johnny was a big man with a big heart and fed many people from his garden and fishing trips. He will be remembered as the most loving and caring person who always put others above himself.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Hazel Burkett; brother, Edward Burkett Jr., and brother-in-law, Mike Hunt.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Linda Burkett; daughter, Lindsay Ball (Jonathan); son, Travis Burkett (Caryn); two sisters, Charlotte Hunt and Kay Crowe (John); two brothers, Tommy Burkett (Sheila) and Kim Burkett (Laurie); brother-in-law, Terrell Polk (fiancé, Pam); five grandchildren, Jaxen Ball, Corrine Ball, Briggs Ball, Brynleigh Burkett and Brysen Burkett, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were John Chance, Duwayne Robertson, Eric Thornhill, Gordon Fortenberry, Allan Doane and Colby Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Brysen Burkett, Jaxen Ball and Briggs Ball.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials in his honor given to Goss Baptist Church, 20 Mark McArthur Drive, Columbia, MS 39429.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.