Betty J. Broom

78, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faithway Baptist Church for Betty J. Broom, 78, of Columbia, who died on Monday, Feb. 21, in Columbia. Burial followed in the Faithway Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Brent Robbins, Bro. Joe Lott and Bro. Everette Broome officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Faithway Baptist Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Broom family.

Colonial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.