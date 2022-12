Obituary: Bishop Charles Brumfield Jr.

Bishop Charles Brumfield Jr. 63, Jayess Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Fresh Anointing Ministries for Bishop Charles Brumfield Jr., 63, of Jayess, who died on Friday, Nov. 18, in Jackson. Please share online condolences at www.craftdillionfuneralhome.org.

