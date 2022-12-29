Charles Patten

Bass Jr.

63, Columbia

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Charles Patten Bass Jr., 63, of Columbia, who died on Monday, Dec. 26. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Dr. Bryant Barnes officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was a longtime resident of Marion County. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. in real estate and insurance. He owned and operated the B&B Insurance Agency in Columbia. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Bulldogs. He also had a big heart for his animals.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Charles Patten Bass, Sr; and his mother, Merle Moody Bass.

Survivors include his sister, Luci Bass of Columbia.

Pallbearers were Ben Watts, Carlton Thornhill, Joe Stuckey, Brad Williams, Roger Carr and Wayne Rolland.

