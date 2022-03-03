Danny Ray Viniard

75, Bassfield

Funeral services were at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Saulters Moore Funeral Chapel for Danny Ray Viniard, 75, of Bassfield, who entered into the eternal rest of his Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in the Bassfield Cemetery. Rev. Brian Stewart and Rev. Randy Gardner officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, Saulters Moore Funeral Home.

He was born on April 15, 1946, to William E. "Bill" and Nell Turner Viniard. He worked at St. Regis and Georgia-Pacific for 35 years and retired as a UCC foreman. Having a passion for the outdoors, he took great pride in planting a garden and loved to hunt and fish. He was also known as a great cook. He will be remembered for his spicy chili and the smoked meats he generously shared with his neighbors. In his later years, he enjoyed riding his golf cart on the trails at the family farm and picking all the huckleberries he could find. He also was very proud of his grandchildren. Whether it meant pulling as closely as he could to watch Jadyn's softball games from his truck or continually watching the replay of Eli's State Championship Game where he starred as quarterback for Jefferson Davis County High School. His greatest passion was being involved in the lives of the grandchildren he loved so much. He was a member of the Church on Main in Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his father, William E. "Bill" Viniard, and a brother, Billy Warren Viniard.

His memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Doris Gardner Viniard of Bassfield; two sons, Craig Viniard of Sumrall and Chad Viniard (Sarah Vann) of Bassfield, and his mother, Nell Viniard of Bassfield. The legacy of their Pop will also live on through his grandchildren, Jadyn Viniard, Eli Viniard and Vann Price.

Pallbearers were James Fagan, Rod West, Kevin Saulters, Tony Viniard, Dalton Viniard and Leffie Graves.

Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com.

Saulters Moore Funeral was in charge of arrangements.