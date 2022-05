Debra Bourne

54, Columbia

Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Goss Baptist Church for Debra Bourne, 54, of Columbia, who died on Monday, May 16, in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in Society Hill Cemetery. Bro. Brian Malone officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, May 20, at Goss Baptist Church.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.