Dennis Little

72, of Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church for Dennis Little, 72, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, June 25, in Columbia. Burial followed in Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Dewitt Bain and Bro. Ed Steele officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 pm. Until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 27, at Colonial Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, June 28, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

He was a lifelong resident of Columbia where he co-owned the company, Gas Processors and worked as a contract pipe welder with various companies including Griner Drilling. Outside of work, he enjoyed racing and fishing. He did enjoy life to the fullest, especially his children and “grandbabies”. He was a faithful member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and loved the Lord and his church family. He loved his “work” and the employees of Gas Processors were special to him. He will be greatly missed by his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Melanie and Melissa Little; parents, Cecil Little and Vineta McDaniel Little, and brother, Lonnie Little.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 40 years, Vicky Little of Columbia; daughter, Lissa Little of Columbia; two sons, Jammy Little (Kerri) of Sumrall and Ashley McGrew (Leah) of Columbia; sister, Elaine Little of Ellisville; four grandchildren, Alex Little (Abby), Travis Little, Rylee McGrew and Regan McGrew; a cousin who was like a brother, J.R. Barber, and a host of other extended family members.

Pallbearers were Rylee McGrew, Regan McGrew, Alex Little, Travis Little, Trey Ward and Kennie Ward Jr. Honorary pallbearers were J.R. Barber, Rodney Robertson, Hubby Griner, Jerry Ramshur, Bobby Greer, Greg Robbins, Tim Valdez, Kenneth Neal and Russ Smith.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Little family.

Arrangements entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home.