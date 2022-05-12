Edwin LevonTippit

71, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Edwin Levon Tippit, 71, of Foxworth, who died on Sunday, May 29. Burial followed in Tippit Cemetery in Foxworth. Rev. Cory Odom officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, May 31, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He loved working at the antique store with his wife, Ann, over the past 14 years. He made the comment that “we worked all our lives to end up in a ‘junk store,’” and he loved every minute of it! He loved his family more than anything in life and would fight a bull if anyone was ugly to them. Most of all, he loved time spent with family, including the family suppers. His wife, Ann, was his pride and joy, and she has remained by his side to the last breath.

He was preceded in death by his father; Frank Listen Tippit; father-in-law, Jessie Breland; one brother-in-law, David Breland; one son-in-law, Brian Scott Turnage, and one sister-in-law, Deanie Tippit.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 53 years, Ann Breland Tippit of Foxworth; three daughters, Renee Lowery (Scott), Melissa Garrett (Blaine) and Christi Smith (Clinton), all of Foxworth; mother, Effie Marie Prine Tippit of Foxworth; one brother, Shelby Tippit of Foxworth; and two sisters, Darlene Pounds (John Benny) of Foxworth and Janella Tippit of Columbia; 12 grandchildren, Greg Lowery, Amber Lowery, Daniel Lowery, Bree Ford, Tyler Turnage, Taylor Turnage, Blaine "Lil Blaine" Garrett, Stacy Smith, Lexi Busby (Kristopher), Catie Smith, Hunter Smith and Lizzie Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Jona Graff, Rosalie Cooper, Daisy Cooper, Addie Ly, Au'Bree Ford, Alice Garrett, Alayna Garrett and Cayson Tanner; mother-in-law, Lizzie Mae Breland; two brothers-in-law, Fred Breland and Ricky Breland, and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Tyler Turnage, Daniel Lowery, Eric Pounds, Taylor Turnage, Hunter Smith and Randy Tippit. Honorary pallbearers were John Benny Pounds, Blaine Garrett, Scott Lowery and Clinton Smith.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.