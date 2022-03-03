Elisa Gwyn Peters-Morgan

59, Morgantown

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Greenview Funeral Home for Elisa Gwyn Peters-Morgan, 59, of Morgantown, who died on Sunday, Feb. 6, from an unexpected heart attack in her residence. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, Ala.

She was a resident of the Morgantown community in Marion County with her husband, Johnny. She was born and raised in Florence, Ala., where she grew up in a home that enjoyed and played country music. She spent her earlier years employed in the sewing industry and later became a medical C.N.A. of the Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala. area.

She enjoyed her hobbies of crocheting, reading, cosmetology, sewing, motorcycle rallies, casino slot machines, country music and maintaining control of a conversation.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Peters; mother, Jackie Sue Lucas; daughter, Sheena Holden-Borgesi; brothers, Kenneth “Kenny” Peters and Reginald “Reggie” Peters, and her grandparents.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny R. Morgan of Morgantown; stepsons, Harley Morgan (Mariella) of Fayetteville, N.C., and William Morgan (Rachel) of Yellow Springs, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ashton McLemore, Leo Morgan, Chloe Morgan and Barrett Morgan; one sister, Sheree Hodge of Florence, Ala.; stepfather, Mark Lucas of Florence, Ala., and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Ashton McLemore, Harley Morgan, William Morgan, Mark Lucas, Steve Williamson and Johnny Morgan.