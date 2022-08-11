Eric Watson

57, Pascagoula

Eric Watson, 57, of Pascagoula passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Dudley Watson. His memory will be forever cherished by his mother, Mary Sue Patterson; a sister, Susalyn Bennett (Joe W., Jr.); four brothers, Byron Watson, Micah Watson, Daniel Watson, and Mark Watson; an aunt, Gene Beasley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Our sweet brother, Eric, spent his life in a body that did not work as it should, and there were many things he was unable to do. But he could and did love us big-time. He saved three people’s lives this week with organ donations and will save some other’s sight with tissue donations. So we are celebrating his life and his passing to a better place.

Funeral services were held graveside at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, MS.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eric's memory may be made to the Mississippi Special Olympics at www.specialolympicsms.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home.

