Gail McLeod

71 , Foxworth

Gail McLeod, 71, of Foxworth gained her angel wings on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother who cherished her husband and family.

McLeod was preceded in death by her son, Marlon McLeod; parents, Rex Armstrong and Opal Carney Armstrong; and brothers, Berlon Armstrong and Jerry Pat Armstrong. Her memory will be forever cherished by her husband, Cliff McLeod of Foxworth; a daughter, Donna Dyess (John) of Kokomo, MS; a son Shannon McLeod (Lily) of Kingwood, Texas; three sisters, Phyllis Thornhill (Feldon) and Joan Pounds (Jerrell) of Foxworth and Linda Alexander (Randolph) of Jayess; six grandchildren, Amber McLeod, Nic McLeod (Megan), Morgan Stringer (Justin), Shanna Dyess, Milly McLeod and Brannon McLeod; six great-grandchildren, Jayden McLeod, Easton Stringer, Annaston Stringer, Adley Stringer, Kinsely Dyess, and Kamryn James; and daughter-in-law Allison McLeod.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Pine Grove Pentecostal Church with Rev. Darrin Powell presiding. Visitation was Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at the church. Gail was laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery and assisted by Rodney Alexander, Craig Alexander, Brent Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, Shane Thornhill and Eric Thornhill as pallbearers and Randy Alexander, Dewayne Hamilton and Brad Dunaway as honorary pallbearers.

Colonial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be s

hared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the McLeod family.