Gail Thornhill

66, Foxworth

Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Cory Odom, were conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Gail Thornhill, 66, of Foxworth, who passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence.

Gail was a member of Mt. Sinai Church of God and a graduate of William Carey University where she received a master’s in education. Her career spanned more than 15 years teaching at Columbia Academy and West Marion Elementary School, where she achieved the honor of Marion County Teacher of the Year. Gail also served on the Mississippi Governor’s Board of Education; however, her greatest accomplishment is the legacy of a mother and grandmother’s love and devotion she had given her family that will never fade. Mrs. Thornhill was preceded in death by her husband, Junie Thornhill; and father, Fulton Ratliff. Her memory will be forever cherished by her son, Jeremy Thornhill (Stacy) of Foxworth; her mother, Fae Ratliff of Foxworth; a brother, Larry Ratliff (Donna) of Foxworth; and six grandchildren, Chase Thornhill, Maddie Claire Sauls, Preston Sauls, Cooper Thornhill, Molly Sauls and Heidi Thornhill.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial was followed at Mt. Sinai Church of God Cemetery, assisted by Gerald Rowley. Lloyd Thompson, Chris Fortenberry, Matthew Morgan, Kevin Heurtin and Chase Thornhill served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Cooper Thornhill and Preston Sauls.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Thornhill family.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.