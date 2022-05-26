George Terrell “Terry” Morgan

84, Beachwood, Ohio

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Hollywood Cemetery for George Terrell “Terry” Morgan, 84, of Beachwood, Ohio, who died on Thursday, June 9, in Beachwood, Ohio. Father Suresh Thirumalareddy officiated at the services.

He was born in Columbia on Sept. 7, 1937, to Herbert and Flossie Sylvest Morgan.

He was a proud graduate of Columbia High School class of 1956. After graduating, he served in the United States Navy as an aviation electronics technician from 1956 to 1960. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Pearl River College and the University of Mississippi, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor of science in pharmacy.

After a brief stint as a pharmacist, he returned to the University of Mississippi to pursue a Juris Doctor Degree. On June 7, 1970, he wed Elizabeth “Betty” Land. After graduating from law school in 1972, they settled in McComb, where he practiced law until 2007. Together they raised two children, Michael and Elizabeth.

He was a long-time member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in McComb. An avid fan of Ole Miss athletics, he and his family spent uncounted fall Saturdays cheering for the Rebel football team. He and Betty also enjoyed attending Ole Miss baseball and basketball games, spending much of their time in Oxford after retirement. He was an enthusiastic reader, amassing an impressive personal library that includes a signed first edition of John Grisham’s A Time to Kill.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert; mother, Flossie, and sisters, Bobbie Geiger and Judy Whitfield.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Betty; son, Michael (Hannah Arnson) of Shaker Heights, Ohio; daughter, Elizabeth “Lib” Morgan (Darren Nakamura) of Columbus; sister, Peggy Magee (Reggie) of Clem; granddaughters, Clara Morgan and Flora Morgan, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Honorary pallbearers were Ashley Atkinson, Michael Austin, Wendell Cox, Bruce LeBoeuf, Reggie Magee, William Magee, Luther Reece and Scott Robertson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McComb Interdenominational Care Association, 126 North 5th Street, McComb, or Friends of the Pike County Libraries, 1022 Virginia Avenue, McComb.

Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb was in charge of arrangements.