Obituary: Hak “Sheila” Johnson

Hak “Sheila” Johnson 86, Purvis A private ceremony will be held for Hak “Sheila” Johnson, 86, of Purvis, who died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Hattiesburg. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Johnson family. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.