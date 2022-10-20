Harold Keith Baughman

73, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia for Harold Keith Baughman, 73, of Columbia, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, at his residence. Burial followed in Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia. Elder Bill Morris, Elder Richard Magee and Rev. George Moore officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was an avid member of Enon Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Missionary. He served in the banking industry for over 20 years. He had an unconditional love for the Lord, his family and everyone he met. He enjoyed farming, turkey hunting and sharing his knowledge with others.

He was preceded in death by his father, Idus Baughman; mother, Deloris Moore Baughman and a very special niece, Rebekah Davis.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Baughman of Columbia; son, Keith Baughman (Fran); daughter, Wendy Rutland (Maurice); two brothers, Garyn Baughman (Mattie) and Tony Baughman (Dawn); sister, Regina Lott (Dwain); three grandsons, Austin Baughman, Reece Rutland and Jonah Rutland; three granddaughters, Kaylee Baughman, Gracie Rutland and Ansley Rutland.

Pallbearers were Randy Baughman, Ancel Baughman, Mike Riley, Ben Lott, T.J. Kennedy, Austin Baughman, Reece Rutland and Jonah Rutland. Honorary pallbearers were Reggie Baughman, Reggie McIntosh, Denny Dunn, Paul Broom, Jerry Broom and Darryl Peavy.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.