Helen C. Willoughby

92, Columbia

A funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church for Helen C. Willoughby, 92, of Columbia, who died on Monday, Oct. 10, at her residence. Burial followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Columbia. Father Alwan Samy and Father Tommy Conway officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services, and a Rosary service was held from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She was born on May 13, 1930. She became a longtime resident of Marion County. After a long career with Chevron, she retired in 1990.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Collins; mother, Winifred Mulhearn Collins; and one brother, Thomas Collins.

Survivors include her one son, Wade L. Willoughby of Columbia; one daughter, Charlotte A. Willoughby of Spotsylvania, Va.; one grandchild, Kiyan Zahabi; one brother, Timothy Collins of San Diego, Calif., and one sister, Winifred M. Callejo, of Greenlawn, N.Y.

