James Coleman Rhoden

71, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Columbia for James Coleman Rhoden, 71, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Dr. Bryant Barnes officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Nov. 5, at First Baptist Church of Columbia.

He was a third generation resident and strong supporter of Marion County. He loved his family and grandchildren immensely. He was extremely intelligent, full of fun and loved to play jokes. He devoted his career to helping everyone and anyone that would seek help. He was a strong judge of character and had so much compassion and never took any credit for his help. He and his family loved to travel and wherever they would go, he always had his meals and restaurants mapped out; eating well was always a priority. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Columbia, a true servant and touched so many lives. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Arny Rhoden; mother Amy Jean Rimes Rhoden and one son, Matthew James Rhoden.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Karen Wood Rhoden; one daughter, Courtney Nicole Rhoden Eisworth; son-in-law, William D. Eisworth; two brothers, Thomas Rhoden (Sharon) and Richard Rhoden; one sister, Rebecca Rhoden Kent (Allen); two brothers-in-law, Leslie Adrian Wood and Alan Harold Wood (Margaret); two granddaughters, Madeleine Rhoden and Chelsea Greenlee; three grandsons, Austin Rhoden, Seth D. Eisworth and Nick Greenlee; two great-granddaughters, Braylie Eisworth and Reese Greenlee and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Seth Eisworth, Nick Greenlee, Stewart Wood, Jeffery Rhoden, Thomas Rhoden and Michael Berry. Honorary pallbearers were Fred Burher and Don Lawrence.

