Janet Marie Guy

69, Columbia

A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Church on Main for Janet Marie Guy, 69, of Columbia, who died on Nov. 5, with her loving children by her side. Bro. Brian Stewart officiated at the services.

She was a beloved and faithful daughter, sister, mother, teacher and friend. She was a member of the Church on Main, after spending many years as a member of Knoxo Baptist Church. She was an animal lover, enjoyed traveling and loved to drive her Volkswagen Beetle convertible with the top down.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie J. and Ollie Guy, and her brother, Bruce Guy.

Survivors include her son, Lance Burton (Pamela) of Ball Ground, Ga.; daughter, Victoria Burton of Townsend, Tenn., and her loving dog and loyal companion, Rosie.