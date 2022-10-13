Jennifer Pitts Burke

52, Las Vegas, Nev.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Jennifer Pitts Burke, 52, of Las Vegas, NV, who died on August 31, 2022.

She was born on Aug.17, 1970, in Hattiesburg to Jimmy and Linda Ramsay Pitts. She graduated from Sentinel High School in Missoula, Mont. She attended Johnson & Wales University and California State University in Sacramento, where she earned a marketing degree. Before moving to Las Vegas, she worked in marketing for companies in California, Minnesota and Chicago.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Linda Ramsay Pitts; maternal grandparents, Lee Y. and Louise Ramsay; grandparents, Johnny and Tommye Jean Pittman; and three uncles, Sonny Ramsay, Johnny Doyle Pittman and Gerald Pittman.

Survivors include her three precious children, Kailee Burke, Jackson Burke and Connor Burke, all of Las Vegas, NV; two uncles, Dennis Pitts (Nancy) of Orange Beach, Ala., and Steve Pittman (Carol) of Madison; three aunts, Susan Langston (Jimmie) and Judy Sigalas (Tony), both of Pascagoula and Jynda Broome (Marlon), of Columbia and many cousins and friends.

Memorial donations can be made to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 177 Airport Road, Columbia, Mississippi, 39429.

Hathorn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.