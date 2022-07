Jimmy Carrol Sibley

55, Foxworth

Memorial services were held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home for Jimmy Carrol Sibley, 55, of Foxworth, who died on Friday, July 15. Bro. Kristopher A. Molina officiated the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.