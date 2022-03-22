Jonathan Keith Elmore

30, Richton

Services were held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at West Salem Baptist Church for Jonathan Keith Elmore, 30, of Richton, who died on Friday, April 1. Burial followed in West Salem Cemetery Bro. Frank Rice, Bro. Monty Bounds and Bro. Perry Robbins officiated at the services.

He was a fifth-generation member of the West Salem Baptist Church. He was born on Aug. 30, 1991, to Keith and Kay Elmore of Richton. He was the vice president/manager of Elmore Machine Shop. Prior to his role at Elmore Machine Shop, he spent approximately 10 years in the oilfield. While he enjoyed anything outdoors, he was an avid duck hunter. He loved being on the boat, fishing with his kids and spending time with his family and friends. He was highly favorable and never met a stranger. Out of all of his accomplishments in life, he was most proud of his wife and children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Keith Ashley Elmore; paternal grandparents, Ottice N. “Jack” and Thelma Lois Elmore, and maternal grandfather, John A. Gable.

Survivors include his loving wife of six years, Alyssa Elmore of Richton; children, Casen Jack and Avery James “A.J.” Elmore; mother, Kay G. Elmore of Richton; sisters, Heather Smith (Matthew) of Richton, Holly Edwards (Eli) of Richton; two nieces, Madi Beth and Mollie Grace Smith; one nephew, Colton Smith; grandmother, Frances Gable of Ellisville; father and mother-in-law, Lane and Amy Boutwell of Purvis, and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were Matthew Smith, Eli Edwards, Kollyn Kitchens, Derek Conway, Ethan Burch and Dustin Wyant with Tyler Hopkins and Scotty Elmore as alternates.

Jones and Son Funeral Home of Richton was in charge of arrangements.