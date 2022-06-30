Kevin D. Smith

48, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Kevin D. Smith, 48, of Foxworth, who died on Tuesday, June 28. Interment will be at Hopewell Church Cemetery in Foxworth. Dr. Jerry Watts and Rev. Glen Nace officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was a lifetime resident of Marion County. He loved his family and grandchildren immensely. He was an avid outdoorsman. He devoted over twenty years as a paramedic all over South Mississippi and Louisiana. He was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church. His family and friends will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benny H. Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Jan Smith; two daughters, Courtney Powell (Josh) and Haley Williams (Tanner); mother, Susan Smith Stephenson (Jon); three grandchildren, Aidyn Boone, Lexie Kingston, Brynlee Kate Powell and one on the way, Blakely Drew Powell; brother, Danny Smith (Elaine), and two little dogs, Dozer & J.J.

Pallbearers were Devon Armstrong, Dayn Armstrong, Chandler McNabb, Trace McNabb, Jerry Foxworth and Dustin Rogers.

