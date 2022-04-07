Meville "Jim" Dansby Jr.

75, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Apostolic Church for Meville "Jim" Dansby Jr., 75, of Foxworth, who died on Thursday, April 28. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Apostolic Church Cemetery. Rev. C.A. Gatlin and Rev. Britt Prince officiated at the services. Cheryl Gatlin, Shelly Deam and Raymond "Rocky" Mortin provided special music. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Sunday, May 1, at Pleasant Hill Apostolic Church.

He lived a beautiful life surrounded by his family and friends. He was known for his humorous personality. He loved Mrs. Dianne and his family immensely. His two pet Yorkie’s, Sparky and Snickers received a lot of love and attention as well. He enjoyed being involved in the Civil War reenactments, hunting and smoking food for anyone that would come by as well as his church. He had the honor of restoring Civil War Cannons for Raymond Battlefield. In his later years, he was a caretaker for Bishop Marvin Terrell of Foxworth. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Meville J. Dansby Sr. and Verna Buffington Dansby; one son, Stephen "Randy" Rankin; one daughter, Leticia Marie Shipley and two sisters, Patsy Clary and Jimmie Sue Cundiff.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Gatlin Dansby of Foxworth; three sons, Myron "Ronny" James of Eugene, Ore., Pierre Vinet (Lucretia) of Jackson and Nolbert Blanchard (Jennifer) of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Darlene McGowan (Danny) of Tampa, Fla., and Nucia Venet of Foxworth; one brother, Dorman Dansby (Ellen) of Raymond; two sisters, Anne Carpenter of Arboiles, Colo., and June Cable, of Naturita, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Braxton Bowlin, Terry King, Frank Powell Jr., Darius Keith, Airturo Graham and Tommy Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearer was Gregory Weber.

