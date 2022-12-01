Patricia Gail Stephens

71, Columbia

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at First United Methodist Church for Patricia Gail Stephens, 71, of Columbia, who died on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Hattiesburg.

She was born on November 19, 1951, in Prentiss. She was deeply loved by her family, friends and the many whom she served throughout her career in education.

Her father served in the Navy, which provided the opportunity for his family to travel extensively. She began her education in French Morocco, North Africa and continued in schools in Spain, the Island of Bermuda and various cities throughout the United States.

After graduating from Milton High School in Milton, Fla., her family returned to their family roots in Mississippi. She attended PRCC where she met her husband of 51 years. She transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education, followed by two master’s degrees, one in physical education and one in special education.

She spent her entire teaching career with our local Columbia School District. She taught physical education for several years, though, the majority of her years in public education were as a special education teacher. She made a significant difference in the lives of countless special needs students and their families as she faithfully served them via her classroom. In November 1995, she was recognized as the Fourth Congressional District Teacher of the Year and as a Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalist for 1996. She taught in the Columbia School District for 31 years before retiring.

She enjoyed being involved in her church and community. A few of the highlights include

serving with her husband at First United Methodist Church of Columbia as youth leaders for several years, serving as Delta Kappa Gamma president from 1996-2000 and being a member of the Hilltop Garden Club and the Golden Acres Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Thomas Griffith, and her mother, Elma Louise Mobley Griffith.

Survivors include her husband, James Stephens; daughter, Amy Barber (Mitch); son, Dan Stephens (Carla); four grandchildren, Evan Barber, Ian Barber, Cort Stephens and Pryce Stephens, and sister, Sheila Rippy (John).

