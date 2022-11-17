Patricia Sims Harmon

75, Columbia

A private memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson for Patricia Sims Harmon, 75, of Columbia, who died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Columbia. Burial followed in Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson. Leslie Ratcliff officiated at the services.

She was preceded in death by her father, Pat Sims; mother, Peggy Kirkland Sims, and sister, Peggy Furini.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Harmon of Columbia; two sons, Kirk Harmon and Todd Harmon (Kelli); daughter, Lissa Harmon Zerkus (Bill); brother, Joe Sims; two grandsons, Caleb Zerkus and Judd Harmon; three granddaughters, Griffyn Harmon, Ava Zerkus and Sims Harmon.

In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations made to the Columbia Animal shelter.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.