Preston Allen Lee

73, Lumberton

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Preston Allen Lee, 73, of Lumberton, who died on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Burial followed in Greenville Baptist Church Cemetery in Lumberton. Rev. Mike Lee officiated at the services. Sydney Jackson provided special music. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, and from noon until the time of the services on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was a loving husband, daddy and Pa. He loved spending time with his family, and his pride and joy were his two grandsons. He was a good-hearted man that would do anything for anyone. He retired from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce as Supervisor of the Meat Inspection Division in 2012 after 37 years of service. After retirement, he spent his days farming and enjoyed riding four-wheelers with his son-in-law to check the cows.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Horace Lee Sr; paternal grandparents, Will and Dora Lee; grandfather, Eston Hyott; grandmother, Mittie Harrell Green; father-in-law and mother-in-law, A.D. “Hamp” and Maggie Ezell Bryant; brothers-in-law, Shorty Ezell and Alton Ezell and one sister-in-law, Judy Beach.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Kathern L. Bryant Lee of Lumberton; one son, Michael A. Lee (Roxanne Shannon) of Lumberton; one daughter, Tammy Tims (Edward) of Lumberton; mother, Johnie Mae Hyott Lee of Lumberton; two grandchildren, Dustin Tims and Branson Lee, both of Lumberton; one brother, Albert Lee Jr. of Columbia; one sister, Vicki Phillips (Zeal) of Lumberton; one sister-in-law, Brenda Davis of Lumberton; one brother-in-law, Ed Bryant of Kokomo, and numerous nieces and nephews.

