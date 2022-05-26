Rachel Boyd Rawls

62, Huntsville, Ala.

A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church for Rachel Boyd Rawls, 62, of Huntsville, Ala., who died on Wednesday, June 8. Burial followed in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Huntsville, Ala.

She was born in Jackson. She graduated from Central Hinds Academy in 1978, attended Hinds Community College and graduated from Mississippi State with degrees in education in 1982 and 1983.

She was very involved with the school system in Huntsville, having volunteered or worked for many years in Mountain Gap, Challenger and Grissom Schools. She worked as a full-time aide in the self-contained special education classrooms and was devoted to the students’ care and education.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis Ray Boyd Jr. of Bolton; uncle, Homer Boyd of Learned, and aunt, Bettye Berryhill of Learned.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Bess Boyd of Bolton; husband of 37 years, Ben Rawls; children, Scott Rawls and Ellen Rawls (Greg Pawel), both of Huntsville, Ala.; and uncles, Doug Beard of Bolton and John Beard of Huntsville, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate UMC, 12901 Bailey Cove Rd., Huntsville, AL 35803, or Grissom High School, 1001 Haysland Rd, Huntsville, AL 35802. Memorials to Grissom will go to students in the self-contained classrooms where Rachel worked.