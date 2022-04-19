Robert Earl Robinson

83, Westwego, La.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church in Westwego, La., for Robert Earl Robinson, 83, of Westwego, La., who died on Monday, April 11, in Marrero, La. Burial was held at noon on Tuesday, April 19, in Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, April 18, at Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church in Westwego, La., and from 11 a.m. until time of the services on Tuesday, April 19, at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Robinson Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.