Robert L. Harger Jr.

82, Baton Rouge, La.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, with visitation from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist at 15208 Hwy 73, Prairieville, La. for Robert L. Harger, Jr., 82, of Baton Rouge, who died on Sept. 21, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home at 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge. Interment will follow services at St. George Cemetery.

Bob was a native of Columbia. He graduated in 1958 from Columbia High. In 1958, Bob enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the 187th Rakkasan’s, an airborne combat infantry brigade, at Fort Bragg, N.C. Bob was separated from service in 1961 after three years active duty ,and he enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance. While at Southern Miss, Bob was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and served on the Southern Miss Inter-Fraternity Counsel. He was also a member of Rho Epsilon Business Fraternity at Southern Miss. Bob also served three years in the U.S. Army Reserves while attending Southern Miss and was honorably discharged in 1964. After graduating from Southern Miss. He was employed by Xerox Company where he held many postions over the years. He later founded Harger and Company, Inc. a SEC registered Broker-Dealer, in 1981. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ella and Lee Harger, and his sister, Gene Dougherty. Bob is survived by his sons, Mack, Ben and Beau.