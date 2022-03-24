Roxie L. Morgan

79, Morgantown

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Roxie L. Morgan, 79, of Morgantown, who died on Sunday, March 20, at her residence. Burial followed in Morgantown Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, March 24, at Colonial Funeral Home.

