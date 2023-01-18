Sammy Stewart Graham

84, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Good Hope Baptist Church for Sammy Stewart Graham, 84, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, Jan. 7, at his residence. Burial followed in Good Hope Cemetery. Rev. Johnny Williams officiated at the services. Kyle Smith provided special music. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Hathorn Funeral Home and from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Good Hope Baptist Church.

He was a lifelong resident of Marion County. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop with small engines, farming and raising honey bees.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jean Sumrall Graham; his parents, James Hubert and Jewel Moree Graham; two brothers, James Graham and Joe B. Graham; and one sister, Charlotte Stewart.

Survivors include his three daughters, Ann Pennington (Gary), Janice Ramshur (Darrel) and Lynn Williamson (Jessie), all of Columbia; three brothers, Billy Dale Graham and Tony Graham (Beneaka), both of Columbia and John Graham of California; three sisters, Diane Smith (Larry) and Glenda Crooks (Bill), both of Hattiesburg and Hilda Broome (Roger) of Mobile, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Tommy Pennington (Kim), David Pennington, Christie Rhodes (Justin), Alicia Samson (Cris), Robin Williams (Brad), Colby Williamson (Lora Anne) and Krista Williamson; 15 great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Pennington, Carter Pennington, Evie Pennington, McKenzie Rhodes, Mylie Rhodes, Maddox Rhodes, Benjamin Samson, Asher Samson, Judah Samson, Allie Williams, Aniston Williams, Brady Sumrall, Brock Williams, Delaney Williamson and Annalee Williamson; one sister-In-law, Jo Ann Graham of Brandon, and a number of other family members.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.