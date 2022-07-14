Shelly Ovett Broome

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel for Shelly Ovett Broome, 92, of Sumrall, who died on Monday, July 4. Burial followed in the Williamson Cemetery. Rev. J.T. Farve and Rev. Everette Broome officiated at the services. Visitation was held at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel.

He was born to Thomas Arthur "Art" and Nancy Jane Broome on Dec 31,1929, in Bassfield. He married Maxie Lee "Dee" Williamson on May 15,1951. They were married for 71 years. He lived in the Bassfield area all of his life except for his military service during the Korean War.

He worked as a brick mason for 22 years and then began his next career with the State of Mississippi. He retired at the age of 84. He also owned a cattle farm in which he farmed until the age of 90. He still enjoyed strolling over the farm in his John Deere Gator looking about the fields and pastures, and checking on his cattle.

He was a member of Melba Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Brently Bates; brothers, R.J., Lavess, Butler, Wesley and Arthur, and one sister, Gloria Bell Yelverton.

Survivors include his wife, Maxie Lee Broome of Sumrall; one son, Shelton Broome (Shirley) of Sumrall; two daughters, Alicia Stringer (Darrell) of Foxworth and Nigel Head (Robbie) of Collins; close family friend, Clay Aultman (Amy) of Laclede, Idaho; five grandchildren, Shalinda Till, Kelton Bates, Justin Bates, Shaun Broome and Marilee Morgan; eight great-grandchildren, Laka Till, Summer Waltman, Bradley Bates, Zach Bates, Dawson Bates, Canton Till, Taylin Broome and Calla Till.

