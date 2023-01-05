Tyler Lee Harris

41, Columbia

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First United Methodist Church for Tyler Lee Harris, 41, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at his residence. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, March 4, at First United Methodist Church.

Born on Oct. 12, 1981, he was baptized and confirmed at First United Methodist Church, and he graduated from Columbia High School in 2000. After earning his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees at the University of Mississippi, he became a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Mississippi Bar. At Ole Miss, he was a member of the Alpha Upsilon chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order and during law school was an associate editor of Mississippi Law Journal. He was a musician, attorney and world traveler.

An accomplished musician, he began playing trumpet in the Jefferson Middle School Band, continuing through high school and college. He also played Danny Zuko in the Columbia High School production of Grease in 2000.

He was twice accepted to the Mississippi Lions All-State Band, competing in the 2000 International Lions Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, where they took first place. He won a music scholarship to Ole Miss, where he marched in the Pride of the South marching band. In 2001, he successfully auditioned for the Cadets, the oldest continuously active drum corps in the country. With the Cadets, he competed in the 2001 Drum Corps International World Championships in Buffalo, N.Y., where they tied for second place.

Tyler, a Spanish speaker, also traveled extensively in Latin America, living for extended periods in Guatemala, where he studied Spanish, and in Colombia.

As the youngest in his generation, he was predeceased only by his grandparents, Hally and Julia Weems of Columbia and Ocie and Ruth Harris of Picayune.

Survivors include his parents, William and Margie Harris of Columbia; brothers, Will Harris (Antonia Sandoval) of Jackson, Joshua Harris (Jessica) of Houston, Texas, and Wesley Harris (Keach) of Irvington, N.Y.; seven nieces; two nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to the Columbia High School Band Boosters’ Ronnie Herrington Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made payable to CHS Band Boosters/Ronnie Herrington Scholarship and mailed to CHS Band Boosters, Leslie Fortenberry, 1009 Broad Street, Columbia, MS 39429.