Wanda Cheryl Buckley

62, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Wanda Cheryl Buckley, 62, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, June 18, in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in Society Hill Cemetery in Oak Vale. Rev. Mark McArthur officiated at the services. Sheena Weatherford provided special music. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, June 21, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

