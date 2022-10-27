Patricia Ann Anderson

85, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Patricia Ann Anderson, 84, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Oct. 27. Burial followed in Enon Church in the New Cemetery in Columbia. Rev. Bill Morris officiated at the services. Laurie Dale provided special music. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

As a longtime resident of Marion County, she devoted her life to a long professional career in public education. She began her career as a school teacher and continued as a district level administrator.

She was preceded in death by her father, D.E. Housley; her mother, Mary Helen Housley and one sister, Sandra Stringer.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Louie D. Anderson of Columbia; one daughter, Michelle Williams of Madison; one brother, Donald Housley (Brenda) of Hattiesburg and one sister, Betty Lou Tolar (Joe) of Columbia.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Tolar, Will Simmons, Greg Robbins, Jackie Broom, Glen Dale and Joe Bullock.

