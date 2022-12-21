Albert Allen “Al” Brooks

89, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, At Colonial Funeral Home for Albert Allen “Al” Brooks, 89, of Columbia, who passed from this life into God’s presence on Thursday, Nov. 24. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Monday, Nov. 28, at Colonial Funeral Home.

He was born in Kokomo as the only child of Allen and Etta Williamson Brooks. Growing up on a farm in Foxworth, he enjoyed country life so much that he delayed his start in the first grade. To quote him, “Why go to school when I have my dog, my horse and my BB gun to play with.” Though he had a late start, he did graduate from Columbia High School, Pearl River Community College, The University of Southern Mississippi, received a Master of Education degree from Mississippi College and spent 45 years in public education.

He was athletic and enjoyed participating in sports. The first 11 years of his teaching career he coached sports and then transitioned to coach life skills as a vocational counselor. He had a heart for education and even in retirement would teach GED classes in the local jail. He enjoyed people and never met a stranger. He had a remarkable ability to remember people’s names and the names of their family members and personal facts about each one. He was a man of faith and served his community and his Lord through his membership at First Baptist Columbia where he was a Deacon. He will be remembered for guiding countless young people to obtain a skill to be able to provide a living for their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two special lifetime friends, Bob Nolen and Margaret Nolen Fortenberry.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, the love of his life, Joy Lynn Wesley Brooks; two daughters, Martha Lynn Brooks Brown and Mary Etta Brooks; a grandson, Trent Allen Brown; and two special lifetime friends, Jo Ann Nolen Herrin and Charlie Nolen and his wife, Mona.

Pallbearers were Donnie Williamson, Avery Fortenberry, Robert Allen Knight, Jose Garcia, Hugh Gene Smith and Scott Davis. Honorary pallbearer was Stanley McDermit.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.