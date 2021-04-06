Patty Dantin

89, Columbia

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at First United Methodist Church for Patty Dantin, 89, of Columbia, who passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, at her home in Columbia. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the services at First United Methodist Church.

She was a treasured wife, mother, sister and grandmother, well known for the love and support she showered on her family, her church and her community.

She was born in Jackson and attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford. While at Ole Miss, she met and ultimately married her husband, Maurice Dantin. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbia, where she taught Sunday school for many years, twice served as president and District Chairman of the United Methodist Women. She was honored four times the United Methodist Women Pin of Special Recognition, founded and chaired the annual rummage sale and founded a prayer group, which has been active for over 40 years.

She supported many facets of her community and was the first female member and secretary of the Columbia School District Board of Trustees. After leaving the school board, she continued supporting and promoting education, taking a primary role in the Adult Literacy Program where she was a tutor for adults and mentor for children. When diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, she was forced to stop tutoring children and turned her focus to supporting the Mississippi Arthritis Foundation. She served on the Board of Directors and later its president. In 1998, she was named as their “Hero Overcoming Arthritis.” Although this debilitating disease ravaged her mobility, it never touched her strength of spirit.

She continued helping children through her work with the Junior Auxiliary, serving as president and in 2006, she was recognized as their “Citizen of the Year.” She was the local Director of the American Red Cross and the Marion County Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; son, Forest (Mary Vic); brother, Oscar Ponder (Evelyn) of Dallas, Texas, and parents, Forest and Mary Ponder, of Jackson.

She was the loving mother of Mary Nell Livingston (Bruce), Juliet Dantin (Carol Way) and John Dantin (Nancy). She was the adoring grandmother of Jay Livingston, Vic Dantin, Mary Patton Armstrong and Blair Shafer and seven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Macey, Sydney, Luke, Sam, Swayze and Juliet.