George Phillip Smith

Fri, 10/11/2019

George Phillip Smith

60, Lumberton

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Hathorn Funeral Home for George Phillip Smith, 60, of Lumberton, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at his residence. Burial followed in Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Yancy Magee officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Buel Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Nancy Smith of Lumberton; son, Vincent Smith (Nikki) of Purvis; daughter, Felicia Reid (Trent) of Columbia; two sisters, Arlene Roberts (Hubert) of Lumberton and Tracey Douglas (Bobby) of Columbia, and six grandchildren.

Pallbearers were David Singley, Tim Singley, Bert Powell, Cameron Singley, Logan Singley, Trillis Singley, Dale Douglas and Phil Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Tellus employees, Hubert Roberts and Bobby Douglas. 

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.

