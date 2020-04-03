James Rodney Berry Jr., 89, of Gulfport, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his parents, James Rodney Berry, Sr. and Erna Belle Alexander Berry; and two sisters, Rita Von Kennedy and Rachel Berry Passman.

He is survived by four children, Paul Gregory Berry (Madelynn), Paula Berry Kirsch (Alton), Carol Berry Bush (William) and James Edward Berry (Rose); one brother, Bernard Alexander Berry; his grandchildren, Amanda Dawn Taylor (Jason), Gregory Paul Berry (Mary), Matthieu Berry (Kristina), Zachary Berry (Morgan), Andrew Berry (Anna), and David Chandler Bush; and his great-grandchildren, Amber Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Addison Taylor, Austin Berry, Julien Berry, Kurtis Berry, Kayden Berry, Kolten Berry and Julia Berry.

Mr. Berry received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and master’s degree at LSU and was a member of Pi Kappa Episilon. He served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a drilling engineer and then as a high school science and history teacher. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, breeding and showing certified Pomeranian dogs, spending time with his dog “Brandy,” and later years, he enjoyed bird watching and watching LSU and SEC football.

